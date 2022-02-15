Ja Morant Surprises Sister With New Jeep For Valentine's Day
2/15/2022 10:23 AM PT
Ja Morant held his sister down on Valentine's Day, hooking up his younger sibling with a brand-spankin' new Jeep Wrangler ... a car she's wanted forever!
The Memphis Grizzlies star -- one of the most electric players in the league -- captured the heartwarming moment on video, posting a clip surprising his younger sister, Teniya, on his Instagram Monday.
Morant and Teniya were hanging out in a parking lot when a brand new white Jeep -- with a red bow -- pulled up, and her reaction was priceless!
Teniya immediately started crying tears of joy ... and she gave her brother a big hug before walking over to the whip in disbelief.
The 22-year-old guard was all smiles ... saying, his sister had "been asking for a Jeep for the longest."
And, with V-Day here, and her birthday just around the corner, Ja thought it was time to give the extravagant gift ... which starts at about $30K!
"Happy Valentine's Day and early birthday lil sis," Morant said.
BTW ... Ja isn't the only hooper in the fam. Teniya plays ball, too. She's a junior at Houston H.S. in Tennessee.
Morant, who was recently named an All-Star starter, now also receives the Brother of the Year Award.