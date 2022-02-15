Ja Morant Surprises Sister With New Jeep For Valentine's Day

Ja Morant Surprises Sister With New Jeep ... For Valentine's Day!!

2/15/2022 10:23 AM PT
NEW WHIP FOR SIS

Ja Morant held his sister down on Valentine's Day, hooking up his younger sibling with a brand-spankin' new Jeep Wrangler ... a car she's wanted forever!

The Memphis Grizzlies star -- one of the most electric players in the league -- captured the heartwarming moment on video, posting a clip surprising his younger sister, Teniya, on his Instagram Monday.

Morant and Teniya were hanging out in a parking lot when a brand new white Jeep -- with a red bow -- pulled up, and her reaction was priceless!

Teniya immediately started crying tears of joy ... and she gave her brother a big hug before walking over to the whip in disbelief.

niya morant jeep

The 22-year-old guard was all smiles ... saying, his sister had "been asking for a Jeep for the longest."

And, with V-Day here, and her birthday just around the corner, Ja thought it was time to give the extravagant gift ... which starts at about $30K!

"Happy Valentine's Day and early birthday lil sis," Morant said.

Getty

BTW ... Ja isn't the only hooper in the fam. Teniya plays ball, too. She's a junior at Houston H.S. in Tennessee.

Morant, who was recently named an All-Star starter, now also receives the Brother of the Year Award.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later