Amber Heard Takes The Stand for Second Day of Testimony in Depp Case

Amber Heard is back on the stand today after sitting for hours of testimony Wednesday in her trial with Johnny Depp.

Amber's attorneys will continue questioning the actress Thursday in a Virginia courtroom. They were the only ones to speak with her yesterday as well, so it's possible they'll wrap today and give Johnny's legal team a chance to cross-examine Amber.

As for Wednesday ... Heard experienced a range of emotions from sadness and happiness to anger. She detailed claims of Depp searching her for drugs, times he allegedly got physical with her and even how they first met ... including their first kiss on the set of "The Rum Diary."

Depp arrived at court Wednesday in rockstar fashion -- with fans greeting him and holding flowers and posters to show their support. Depp waved, touched his heart and thanked them as he went inside.

It's unclear exactly how long Heard will be on the stand ... but her time will almost certainly include more explosive testimony and allegations.