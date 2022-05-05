Dave Chappelle Attacker Charged with Possession of Weapon with Intent to Assault

Play video content TMZ.com

Dave Chappelle's attacker may have escaped felony prosecution, but the L.A. City Attorney has thrown the book at him, but because it's a misdemeanor it's only a paperback.

City Attorney Mike Feuer has charged Isaiah Lee with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer. These are all misdemeanor crimes, and the punishment is way lighter than a conviction on a felony.

The 23-year-old could face jail time, but because of overcrowding, COVID, etc., it's unlikely he'll serve much time if any.

It's interesting ... L.A. District Attorney George Gascón made quick work of rejecting the case, saying Lee's conduct did not rise to the level of a felony. When you look at the 4 charges the City Attorney has filed, it seems he has a different opinion of the severity of the crime.

Play video content Mike Feuer, L.A. City Attorney

City Attorney Feuer seems to subtly shade Gascón, saying, "My office takes protecting public safety extremely seriously." If he's convicted, Lee faces a potential maximum sentence of 18 months in county jail and/or a $4,000 fine.

Play video content TMZ.com