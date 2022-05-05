Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Dave Chappelle Attacker Won't Be Charged with Felony

Dave Chappelle Attacker Catches a Break ... No Felony Charges

5/5/2022 12:02 PM PT
Dave Chappelle's attacker seemingly committed a crime, but it won't be enough to charge him with a felony ... so says the district attorney.

The L.A. County D.A.'s Office made the announcement Thursday, saying they've turned the case over to the city attorney, adding, "After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct."

Our LAPD sources tell us they pushed for a felony charge when they submitted their findings, but the D.A. clearly disagreed.

As we reported, Isaiah Lee was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon after the attack. Law enforcement sources tell us he pointed a replica gun with a knife attached to the barrel at the comedian as he rushed the stage.

THE SHOCKING TACKLE
Lucky for Dave, his team jumped into immediate action, restraining the attacker and pummeling him in the process.

BOO'D AND BROKEN
The attacker was seen getting loaded into an ambulance shortly after the attack behind The Hollywood Bowl ... his face was badly damaged and his arm was apparently broken.

