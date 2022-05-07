Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial Sees Court Take Measures to Keep Them Apart

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard won't be bumping into each other on their way in and out of court ... measures are in place to keep the exes separated as the defamation trial unfolds.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Johnny and Amber's entrances and exits are arranged by court deputies, who work with their security teams to stagger timing to make sure they don't see each other.

When court breaks for lunch, we're told Johnny and Amber are taken to opposite ends of the courthouse ... with deputies escorting them to their own secure areas away from the public.

Moment when #AmberHeard and #JohnnyDepp almost run into each other in the courtroom at the break.



They appear to make eye contact. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/PNIexe9r0s — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 5, 2022 @cathyrusson

The separation is taken super seriously ... in this clip from Amber's testimony Thursday, you see deputies stand between Johnny and Amber to make sure they don't get close to one another as they are shuffled off for a lunch break.

While there's been rampant speculation Johnny and Amber made eye contact in that moment, sources close to Amber tell us they didn't lock eyes.

As you know ... the trial is now on a break until May 16, when Amber will be back on the stand for more questioning from her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, and then cross-examination.

During the weeklong break, Amber is not allowed to consult with any of her attorneys -- per the judge -- because she's still in the middle of her testimony ... we're told she'll use the break to get some rest, while also spending time with her family, including her sister, who's been staying with Amber during the trial.

The reason for the break ... the judge is going to a legal conference. Johnny and Amber knew about it going in and the trial was scheduled around the judge's prior obligation. Closing arguments will take place May 27 and then the jury will begin deliberations.

There's been plenty of explosive testimony from both Johnny and Amber. During her time on the stand, cameras showed Johnny eating gummies, doodling on paper and even appearing to snicker at her testimony. People close to Amber tell us they find Johnny's courtroom behavior rude and insensitive to Amber and the court.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Amber said, "Mr. Depp's behavior in this trial has been as pitiful as it was in their marriage."

Meanwhile, Johnny's team has bashed Amber's testimony as the "performance of her life."