Olivia Culpo Does Sexy Pole Dance To Celebrate 30th Birthday

Olivia Culpo is starting off her 30th birthday celebration by picking up a new talent -- pole dancing!!

The model, her fam and her NFL superstar boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, hit up Miami for a weekend full of fun ... from fancy dinners to clubbing, to hitting up the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

But the most attention-grabbing moment of the party is when the birthday girl -- wearing a tiny silver dress -- decided to take advantage of a pole inside a party bus ... by hopping up on it and going for a spin!!

The whole bus cheered for Olivia as she did her thing ... and her sister, Sophia, even looked shocked.

OC shared a recap of the festivities on Instagram ... saying, "30th birthday! This milestone scared me but I have to say I feel so incredibly grateful for the people in my life, and for all of you."

"Thank you for following my crazy journey through life and giving me an outlet to be myself. I don’t want this to be too long but I love you guys and thank you so so much for the bday wishes !!!!"