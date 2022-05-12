Alabama Escaped Inmate Casey White New Mug Shot Shows a Miserable Man

Casey White is a man back in custody, and by the looks of his latest mug shot, reality is setting back in ... and life is miserable.

White was transferred Wednesday back into the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections, and as standard process, had to pose for a new mug shot. He'll now call the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility home.

As for his appearance -- White looks like a man without hope -- a swollen face and markings on his cheek.

Play video content Facebook/Evansville Police Department

Casey and his accomplice, former prison guard Vicky White were captured Monday in Evansville, Indiana after 11 days on the run. Their final attempt to flee was a dramatic one, cops found them at a local motel and a car chase followed.

In the end, their vehicle was rammed, flipped and Vicky took things into her own hands -- shooting herself in the head -- and eventually dying from her injuries.

Play video content

911 audio from inside Vicky and Casey's vehicle revealed Vicky urged Casey to run, but when it was apparent that wasn't going to work, she began to get pissed at him, blaming him for deciding the couple should stay at some "f*****g motel" instead of running.