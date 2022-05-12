Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Pregnant With First Child

Kelly Osbourne just shared some really big news ... announcing she's pregnant, and will be a mom for the first time.

Kelly made the announcement on Thursday via Instagram ... posting a selfie and holding up an ultrasound, writing, "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma..."

While her post doesn't indicate who she's expecting the baby with, she recently revealed on Instagram she's been dating Sid Wilson from Slipknot, saying, "After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."