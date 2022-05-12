Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Pregnant With First Child
Kelly Osbourne I'm Having A Baby!!! First Kid On the Way
5/12/2022 11:38 AM PT
Kelly Osbourne just shared some really big news ... announcing she's pregnant, and will be a mom for the first time.
Kelly made the announcement on Thursday via Instagram ... posting a selfie and holding up an ultrasound, writing, "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma..."
While her post doesn't indicate who she's expecting the baby with, she recently revealed on Instagram she's been dating Sid Wilson from Slipknot, saying, "After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."
As we've told you, Kelly recently caught COVID along with both her parents, Sharon and Ozzy. So clearly, she's doing much better ... and looking forward to a new addition to the fam.