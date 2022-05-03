Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Got COVID From Ozzy, Whole House Infected

Play video content Talk TV

Sharon Osbourne's home is like a petri dish ... everyone's got COVID.

It looks like in the Osbourne home, Ozzy is patient zero. As we reported, he caught the virus and Sharon, who had just launched her new UK talk show, was beside herself and flew back to the states to be with him.

Well, Ozzy passed on the bug, and now Sharon's got it, along with Kelly.

The good news ... Ozzy's doing better, according to Sharon. His cough is gone and his temp is back to normal.

Sharon's doing her show -- "The Talk" -- remotely. She told her co-host, Jeremy Kyle, that she's doing fine.

Dad is on the mend and back to FaceTiming the dogs 🤦🏻‍♂️ Thank you for all the love & support! pic.twitter.com/SssJ1naNzO — Jack Osbourne (@JackOsbourne) May 1, 2022 @JackOsbourne

Sharon and Ozzy's son Jack shared a video Sunday ... reassuring folks Ozzy was on the mend and back to doing what he loves -- chatting with his pets over FaceTime.

Play video content Talk TV

As you know, Sharon was in tears last week talking about Ozzy's diagnosis ... saying her family is her life, and she worries for their safety.