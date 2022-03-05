Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Leaving L.A. for U.K. to Avoid Soaring Tax Rates

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are done with L.A. ... in fact, they're bailing from the U.S.

Ozzy and Sharon are moving to the U.K. ... Ozzy told The Mirror it's because the tax rate is too high. He wasn't specific if it was the CA tax rate (which is insanely high), the U.S. tax rate or both.

It's a big move ... they've lived in Bev Hills for a quarter-century.

Ozzy told The Mirror, "I am taking my recording studio with me. I am going to build a barn there and make my own studio at Welders. I will still be making music and my band will come over."

The Osbournes and Bev Hills have become synonymous ... as you know, their hit show "The Osbourne's" rooted in the mansion ran from 2002 to 2005.

As for Sharon, well she has lots of opportunities in England for sure.

Looks like they'll be doing some consulting from a distance ... there's a new flick in the works chronicling Ozzy and Sharon's relationship. Black Sabbath and some of Ozzy's solos will provide the soundtrack for the movie.

The 2 met in 1970 and things turned romantic 9 years later.

Play video content 2/24/22 TMZ.com