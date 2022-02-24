Sharon Osbourne Never Going Back to 'The Talk' or CBS, Says They 'Suck d***'

I'd Never Go Back to 'The Talk' or CBS ...

Sharon Osbourne wouldn't go back to CBS if they unloaded a Brinks truck in front of her house ... because the bad blood is still boiling.

Sharon and Ozzy were at Erewhon market in L.A. Thursday, and our photog asked the question lots of folks want to know ... Whoopi Goldberg's punishment was way less severe than Sharon's, so would she consider going back to "The Talk" if CBS asked her?

Well, we're thinkin' she wouldn't give it another go, because she said, "I would never go back to that show because CBS sucks big time d**k." So we're thinkin' no.

As you know, Sharon got the ax after defending her friend Piers Morgan who attacked Meghan Markle on his show.

She also made it clear ... she's not hanging it up -- she is NOT retiring. Sounds like she's got plans.