Tearful Sharon Osbourne Reveals Ozzy Has COVID, Flying Home to be With Him

Sharon Osbourne is just 3 days into her new TV show, but a family health emergency has forced her to put things on hold ... Ozzy has COVID-19.

In a tearful interview with Talk TV -- the new network Sharon's joined -- she says Ozzy was only recently diagnosed, but she's "very worried" about him. Saying she'll fly back to L.A. to help him recover and "hold him and kiss him with about 3 masks on."

You can tell Osbourne is not only feeling for her husband, but also disappointed she'll need to pump the brakes on her new show. It's only the first week of her new UK show called "The Talk."

Sharon says it's the first time her 73-year-old husband has gotten COVID, so obviously, the timing is tough, but she's optimistic, saying, "It'll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back in a week."

Ozzy's also been battling Parkinson's Disease ... and Sharon recently revealed he's got another surgery on the horizon.

It was last month when it was revealed Sharon would be joining friend Piers Morgan on the newly founded Talk TV.

