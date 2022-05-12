NBA Unveils New Larry O' Brien Trophy, Pays Homage To Magic & Bird With Awards

After 45 years, the NBA's Larry O'Brien Trophy is getting a makeover.

The league just debuted the new-look championship trophy on Thursday ... showing off Tiffany & Co.'s redesign of the iconic award.

The new trophy won't differ too much from its predecessor -- its size, shape and weight will remain the same -- but there are some awesome new features to spice up its look.

For instance, in honor of the league celebrating its 75th anniversary, the new LOB trophy will have the names of the first 75 NBA champions etched on it ..., and moving forward, the name of each champion's name will be added to the bottom disc.

The trophy -- formerly known as the Walter A. Brown trophy -- was named after then NBA commissioner Larry O'Brien in 1984.

Victor Solomon -- the mastermind who designed the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award -- teamed up with Tiffany to create the new-look award, which features sterling silver on the 24-karat gold basketball that sits atop.

In addition to the remodeled NBA Finals trophy, the league announced that there will be Conference Finals MVP trophies named after Larry Bird and Magic Johnson ... who played a pivotal role in elevating the sport with their rivalry in the '80s.