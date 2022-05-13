Jessica Simpson Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss with Farrah Fawcett Twist

Jessica Simpson had a 2-step diet plan -- lose the weight, and then show it off, and she has now done both in pretty spectacular form.

Jessica was leaving her office in L.A. Thursday and she had heads turning for several reasons. She looks pretty incredible and was wearing precisely what best shows off the results of a pretty intense regime.

The other thing that's striking ... JS is channeling Farrah Fawcett with her long, flowing locks. It's a look that propelled Farrah into legendary status, and it's not doing bad for Jessica.

Simpson's been showing off the results of dropping 100 lbs for the 3d time. She posted pics recently of her Cabo vacay ... posing for the camera in a 2-piece. She was there with hubby Eric Johnson and their 3 kids, 9-year-old Maxwell, 8-year-old Ace and 3-year-old Birdie Mae.