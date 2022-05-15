'Friends' Actor Mike Hagerty Fell Into Coma After Adverse Reaction to Antibiotic

"Friends" actor, Mike Hagerty, died after having a strong, adverse reaction to an antibiotic in the hospital, which caused him to lapse into a coma ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Mike tell TMZ ... he got an infection back in April in one of his legs. He ended up recovering, but still wasn't feeling 100%.

We're told he was about to start filming the 2nd season of "Somebody Somewhere" but his energy level was still really low ... so his doctor sent him to the hospital to get checked out.

Sadly, things took a turn for the worse. He was given an antibiotic and he had a terrible reaction ... causing him to have a seizure and go into a coma.

As we reported, Mike passed away last week in the hospital. It wasn't COVID-related ... Mike had tested negative. Mike's "Somebody Somewhere" co-star Bridget Everett announced the news of his death.

Mike is most well known for his recurring role on "Friends" ... as well as his character in HBO's "Somebody Somewhere." He appeared in lots of other shows ... including "Boston Legal," "Cheers," "Glee," "CSI," "Seinfeld" and so much more.