Multiple People Shot at Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, CA

Another mass shooting appears to have happened just a day after one claimed the lives of 10 people on the East Coast -- now, it's occurred in California ... at a church, no less.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office broke the news Sunday, reporting several units were responding to a shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, CA. They say one suspect was detained at the scene, and a possible weapon was also recovered.

Dispatch received call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26pm. Four victims have been critically wounded , one with minor injuries. All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022 @OCSheriff

So far, they're saying six people total were shot -- 4 of whom are in critical condition, and one with minor injuries ... a 6th person was pronounced deceased on arrival. All the victims are adults, authorities say, and the ones still alive are being transported to a local hospital.

No other details have emerged just yet, but the roads around the church have been closed off as first responders flocked to the shooting site. Unclear what the motive is at this point.

Driving to Laguna Beach on El Toro and see this. So sad pic.twitter.com/mPkmihCi8X — Terible1biker57 (@Terible1biker57) May 15, 2022 @Terible1biker57

In any case, it's another sad day in America ... this literally just 24 hours after 18-year-old Payton Gendron allegedly shot upwards of 13 people, killing 10 of them ... a majority of whom were Black. Authorities say they suspect it was a racially-driven attack.

The shooter is also believed to have livestreamed the rampage. Gendron pled not guilty to first-degree murder -- he's due back in court on Thursday, and is currently on suicide watch.