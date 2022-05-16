Wrestler Violently Headbutted By Fan In Wild Altercation At Independent Event

Insane scene at an independent wrestling event in Georgia over the weekend ... a star wrestler was headbutted by a fan -- and the blow was so violent, it ignited a brawl at the venue.

It all went down at the IWE Pro-wrestling show in Augusta on Saturday night ... when independent wrestling star Joe Black was making his way to the ring for his match.

Another angle of the fan incident with Joe Black tonight. pic.twitter.com/ocs4gass8K — Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) May 15, 2022 @Casshooole

Black appeared to have had a quick, quirky interaction with a fan -- seemingly trying to knock something out of the man's hands -- and then, suddenly, the guy lunged at Black with the crown of his head.

Black was struck near his eye by the man's headbutt -- and that set the wrestler off.

Video shot by other fans in the arena shows Black took multiple swings at the man before security intervened. At one point, it appeared Black ripped the man's shirt.

Eventually -- and, thankfully -- the two guys were separated, and the melee was broken up.

It's unclear if any arrests were made or if cops are investigating -- we've reached out to law enforcement, but so far, no word back yet.

IWE Pro-wrestling, meanwhile, said in a statement after the match, "An unfortunate event happened at the show tonight which will be addressed by IWE personnel."