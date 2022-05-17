Yankees Star Nestor Cortes Apologizes For Old Tweets Containing Racial Slurs

Sorry For Old Tweets Containing Racial Slurs

New York Yankees star Nestor Cortes has shut down his Twitter page and is issuing a mea culpa ... after some of his old tweets containing racial slurs were exposed this weekend.

While the Yanks were playing the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, more than a dozen old tweets from Cortes' account resurfaced ... showing the pitcher using the n-word several times in posts between 2012 and 2013.

Cortes was 17 or 18 years old when he wrote the tweets. One of the tweets seemed to be lyrics from French Montana's song, "Ain't Worried About Nothin."

The now-27-year-old baseball player apologized vehemently for it all on Monday ... and deactivated his account.

"It's unacceptable," Cortes told the New York Post prior to the Yankees' game against the Orioles on Monday. "I could have managed myself better and said stuff differently."

He added, "Those aren't the messages I want to send out. I deleted my Twitter to clean stuff up. Hopefully, I can make a better impact in the world for the people that look up to me to give a better example."

Cortes vowed to eventually return to Twitter "in the next few days" and keep his messages and interactions with fans positive.