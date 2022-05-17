'RHOC' Star Dr. Jen Armstrong Files for Legal Separation from Husband

It's splitsville for 'Real Housewives' star Dr. Jen Armstrong and her husband, she's pulled the trigger for legal separation.

The plastic surgeon and 'RHOC' cast member filed docs last week in Southern California against her husband of nearly 8 years, Ryne Holliday. The pair has 3 kids together, a set of 10-year-old twins and an 9-year-old son.

Dr. Jen lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split ... and is asking for legal and physical custody of the kids, giving Holliday visitation.

Armstrong is the newest member of the 'RHOC' family ... appearing in just one season so far. She had recently revealed she and Ryne split last year, but had gotten back together and were working things out. Obviously, things have now changed.