Dallas Mavericks Say Luka Doncic Beer Photo Is Old, Star Not Boozin' Before Game
5/18/2022 12:01 PM PT
No, Luka Doncic is not poundin' cold ones before Dallas' huge playoff game against the Warriors ... the Mavericks tell TMZ Sports the photo of the star with a beer making its rounds on social media on Wednesday is an old pic.
Luka, according to a Mavs spokesperson, has been in the training room all morning gearing up for the first game of the Western Conference Finals -- not getting a buzz on at a restaurant.
"I can tell you this wasn't taken today," the spokesperson said.
"You can't get this smile off my face right now."— Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) May 16, 2022 @BallySportsSW
An elated Luka Doncic addresses the media following the blowout win over the Suns.#dALLasIN | #NBAPlayoffs | @dallasmavs on @BallySportsSW pic.twitter.com/XPkg6rL3sz
Unclear when the photo of Luka holding a beer was actually snapped ... but seems Dallas fans can now go back to presuming the point guard will be completely sober for Game 1 against the Warriors.
Tip-off at the Chase Center in San Francisco is slated for 6 PM ... getcha your popcorn ready!