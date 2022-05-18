Dallas Mavericks Say Luka Doncic Beer Photo Is Old, Star Not Boozin' Before Game

No, Luka Doncic is not poundin' cold ones before Dallas' huge playoff game against the Warriors ... the Mavericks tell TMZ Sports the photo of the star with a beer making its rounds on social media on Wednesday is an old pic.

Luka, according to a Mavs spokesperson, has been in the training room all morning gearing up for the first game of the Western Conference Finals -- not getting a buzz on at a restaurant.

"I can tell you this wasn't taken today," the spokesperson said.

"You can't get this smile off my face right now."



An elated Luka Doncic addresses the media following the blowout win over the Suns.#dALLasIN | #NBAPlayoffs | @dallasmavs on @BallySportsSW pic.twitter.com/XPkg6rL3sz — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) May 16, 2022 @BallySportsSW

Unclear when the photo of Luka holding a beer was actually snapped ... but seems Dallas fans can now go back to presuming the point guard will be completely sober for Game 1 against the Warriors.