Dallas Mavericks Say Luka Doncic Beer Photo Is Old, Star Not Boozin' Before Game

Luka Doncic Mavericks Say Beer Photo Is Old ... Star Not Boozin' Before Playoff Game

5/18/2022 12:01 PM PT

No, Luka Doncic is not poundin' cold ones before Dallas' huge playoff game against the Warriors ... the Mavericks tell TMZ Sports the photo of the star with a beer making its rounds on social media on Wednesday is an old pic.

Luka, according to a Mavs spokesperson, has been in the training room all morning gearing up for the first game of the Western Conference Finals -- not getting a buzz on at a restaurant.

"I can tell you this wasn't taken today," the spokesperson said.

Unclear when the photo of Luka holding a beer was actually snapped ... but seems Dallas fans can now go back to presuming the point guard will be completely sober for Game 1 against the Warriors.

Tip-off at the Chase Center in San Francisco is slated for 6 PM ... getcha your popcorn ready!

