Kylie Jenner Shows Off Post-Baby Body In New Instagram Photos

Kylie Jenner is making a mommy comeback ... showing off her post-baby body, just months after giving birth to her son.

Kylie shared photos for her 5.6 million followers Tuesday, teasing her latest Kylie Skin bubble bath ... and gave fans little-to-imagine, in a revealing lavender bodysuit.

Of course, this is the first time we are seeing Kylie put her mommy curves on full display up-close, since having her son back in February with rapper Travis Scott.

She did tease her 40-lb weight loss earlier this month, while posing from afar while on vacay with her brood in Turks and Caicos.

Kylie has been open about her postpartum struggles, after giving birth to her second child ... and returning to social media.

She told her Instagram followers things were much harder this time around, both physically and mentally, She spoke candidly about feeling pressure over her body, before assuring her followers it's okay not to be okay.