Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'AOC' Engaged to Boyfriend Riley Roberts

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could soon have friends and family members on both sides of the aisle ... as she walks down it -- she engaged to her longtime BF!

AOC confirmed she and Riley Roberts are officially taking their relationship to the next level by tweeting, "It's true. Thank you all for the well wishes."

Of course, this comes after folks noticed she was recently wearing a ring on THAT finger ... rocking her bling on the Hill and in her latest Instagram posts.

The Congresswoman has openly discussed her relationship with Riley before, and often praises him for supporting her.

They reportedly go way back ... having met during their Boston University days, while they were in a debate group named "Coffee and Conversation." In the words of AOC herself, their love blossomed in "true nerdy fashion."