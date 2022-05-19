Ex-Soccer Star Patrick Vieira Kicks Fan In Wild Altercation After Everton Game
5/19/2022 3:33 PM PT
Crazy scene following a Premier League game on Thursday ... ex-soccer star Patrick Vieira -- who now manages Crystal Palace -- kicked a fan in a wild altercation on the field.
It all went down after C.P. lost in heartbreaking fashion to Everton ... when a bunch of Toffees supporters stormed the pitch to celebrate their team's big win.
At one point in the chaos, one of the fans appeared to taunt Vieira -- and an altercation quickly ensued.
Patrick Vieira kicking an Everton fan to the floor tonight— Football Fights (@footbalIfights) May 19, 2022 @footbalIfights
pic.twitter.com/4gncryw62X
You can see in video, Vieira grabbed the man, took a swipe at the fan's face, and then kicked him so hard in the leg -- he fell to the turf.
Another fan then appeared to shove Vieira -- but, thankfully, others intervened ... and the fracas died down before it could escalate any further.
Vieira -- who starred for Arsenal from the late 1990s to 2005 and took over the Crystal Palace managerial role in 2021 -- was asked about the incident by reporters just minutes after it happened ... but he said, "I've got nothing to say on that."
Vieira could, according to reports, now face an investigation from the Football Association.