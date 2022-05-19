Tommy Hilfiger Says Skinny Jeans Are In, Cargo Pants Not So Much

Cargo Pants, Not So Much

Play video content TMZ.com

Tommy Hilfiger has the skinny on jeans, and he's crystal clear on one point ... baggy is out.

We got the fashion icon in WeHo Wednesday night at Craig's, and he's all about skinny jeans ... no hesitation -- skinny jeans are universal and timeless.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He seems to have a fav among those who model said jeans ... Shawn Mendes is at the top of his list. BTW, Shawn's fronting Tommy's latest campaign for polo shirts and jeans.

Tommy is not a fan of cargo pants for sure ... they're the opposite of skinny jeans so it's no surprise.

TH likes to keep it tight ... 'cause that's what's right!