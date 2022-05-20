Pete Davidson Expected to Leave 'SNL' After This Week
5/20/2022 2:18 PM PT
2:48 PM PT -- According to Deadline, Pete isn't the only one to say goodbye the show ... Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney are all also leaving.
Looks like Pete Davidson is making some big changes ... there's a report he's expected to leave "Saturday Night Live" after this weekend.
That's right, according to Variety, Pete's final show will come after Saturday's finale. It's a pivotal move for the 28-year-old comedian. PD joined the show back in 2014, when he was just 20 years old ... as one of the youngest cast members in the show's history. Now, he's amongst the long-serving performers.
Since joining 'SNL,' Pete's career has taken off. He found himself in the Hollywood mix when he got engaged to singer Ariana Grande, before they called it quits. But now, he's with arguably the most famous woman in the world Kim Kardashian.
The two have been all over the place lately -- including the Met Gala, the White House Correspondents' Dinner ... and even showing up to show his support in court for the Blac Chyna/Kardashian trial.
Outside of his love life, we know he's been pretty busy working on some projects other than 'SNL.' He recently missed a few SNL performances to film for the horror movie, "The Home."
