Amanda Bynes Very Interested in Doing 'What I Like About You' Revival

Amanda Bynes might be back on the small screen sooner than later -- she says she's potentially interested in getting back into the TV biz ... on her signature sitcom, no less.

The one-time child star -- who was recently released from a years-long conservatorship -- tells TMZ ... yes, she's "very interested" in a possible revival of her WB series "What I Like About You" -- a fan fave that ran for 4 seasons in the early 2000s.

She adds, "I think it's a great idea to reboot the show," while hedging a bit -- explaining that she hasn't talked to Leslie Grossman or Jennie Garth about it just yet.

Still, there's certainly some hope here -- AB says, "I miss them and would love to work with them again. I don't miss acting but I loved this show, so I'd be down to return to acting for this revival. It would be a great experience to continue the show."

That's a pretty big deal ... especially when you consider Garth herself recently said something to the same effect -- namely, expressing interest in getting the gang together again.

She noted in a podcast interview she wasn't going to count Amanda out -- and now she might even wanna pick up the phone if there was any hesitation before ... 'cause her old costar sounds like she could easily hop on board for this.

Of course, it'll take more than just their mutual interest to get a would-be reboot off the ground and on the airwaves -- there's gotta be a studio that wants to produce it.