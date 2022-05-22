Skylar Astin -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Skylar Astin's looks over the years are positively "Pitch Perfect!"

Here's the 19-year-old version of the American actor and singer rocking some tight curls at a "Totally Tisch" star-studded gala in New York City back in 2007 (left) -- just five years before his big break in the film "Pitch Perfect."

And, 15 years later, the now 34-year-old "So Help Me Todd" actor is still treble-making his way through NYC and recently posed for a photo with a more blown out 'do at the premiere of "Spring Awakening: Those You've Known" (right).

Skylar is still scoring a 10.0 in the looks department.

The question is ...