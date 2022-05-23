'Bel-Air' Star Cassandra Freeman Rips Walmart's Juneteenth Ice Cream, It's Wrong

Play video content TMZ.com

Cassandra Freeman, famous for playing Aunt Viv on "Bel-Air," doesn't want to see any Juneteenth ice cream at "the cookout" ... and says Walmart's latest is just plain wrong.

We got Cassandra Monday at LAX and asked her about Walmart's "Celebration Edition Juneteenth Ice Cream" ... which is pissing off the very community it's intending to reach or honor.

Cassandra's got an instant reaction to the tone-deaf dessert ... and it's not good. She's also left wondering what'll be next on Walmart's ice cream shelves, joking about what other historical events can be made into offensive sweets.

As we reported ... Walmart is getting tons of backlash for its newest flavor, a mix of red velvet and cheesecake ice cream along with this message on the package, "Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope."

Cassandra isn't surprised it's a Walmart idea, and tells us why Ben and Jerry's would never make the same mistake.

She also blasts the retail giant for its corporate greed and shames whoever greenlit the product for not reading their history books.