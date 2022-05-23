Fetty Wap Thanks Fans, Calls Out Haters After Plane Loses Power
Fetty Wap My Powerless Plane Landed Safely ... Weirdos Wished Me Dead!!!
5/23/2022 9:43 AM PT
Fetty Wap is counting his lucky stars this morning ... after a mid-air power failure turned his flight into a nightmare.
The "Trap Queen" rapper hinted on his Instagram stories he was coming off a successful show in Charleston, SC when he shared a pretty scary video as the aircraft he was riding outta town was left in virtual darkness.
After surviving the blackout -- he says they got on a different flight -- Fetty made a Tesla joke to lighten the mood, referring to airline staff saying they needed to "plug-in" the plane to make repairs.
Following a successful landing, Fetty went out of his way to thank his well-wishers and shame a troll who predicted he'd die in the plane crash.
Fetty wap is gonna pass away from a plane crash i predict.— Dxnerooo (@dxnerooo) May 23, 2022 @dxnerooo
Fetty’s latest travel woes come after he and his legal team fought in court for him to even be allowed to tour following his arrest on federal drug charges.
If convicted, he faces life in prison but for now, the show's going on ... albeit with some scary travel hiccups!