Fetty Wap Thanks Fans, Calls Out Haters After Plane Loses Power

Fetty Wap is counting his lucky stars this morning ... after a mid-air power failure turned his flight into a nightmare.

The "Trap Queen" rapper hinted on his Instagram stories he was coming off a successful show in Charleston, SC when he shared a pretty scary video as the aircraft he was riding outta town was left in virtual darkness.

After surviving the blackout -- he says they got on a different flight -- Fetty made a Tesla joke to lighten the mood, referring to airline staff saying they needed to "plug-in" the plane to make repairs.

Play video content

Following a successful landing, Fetty went out of his way to thank his well-wishers and shame a troll who predicted he'd die in the plane crash.

Fetty wap is gonna pass away from a plane crash i predict. — Dxnerooo (@dxnerooo) May 23, 2022 @dxnerooo

Fetty’s latest travel woes come after he and his legal team fought in court for him to even be allowed to tour following his arrest on federal drug charges.