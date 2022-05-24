Doja Cat to 'Predominately Rap' On Next Album

The Doja Cat "rapper" debate will come to an end, eventually, and probably sooner than later based on her new declaration.

Doja Cat looked past her latest album "Planet Her" (which broke Billboard and Spotify records) and told Elle her next body of work will be bars-heavy. DC says, “I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well to begin with -- I got a lot better.”

She added. “I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap.”

While the public (that's pronounced Twitter) keeps arguing about Doja's skills, she's gained support within her field from artists like battle rap queen Remy Ma and Wale.

When that new music will drop is anyone's guess. DC just had to cancel her entire summer festival dates (including opening up for The Weeknd) due to tonsil surgery she has to have from vaping.

Doja Cat cancels her scheduled performances for this summer due to tonsil surgery. 😣



“Can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for yall” pic.twitter.com/sepyTQBUpW — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) May 20, 2022 @FemaleRapRoom