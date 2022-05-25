Josh Allen Calls BS On Tom Brady's Hole-In-One Video

Josh Allen clearly doesn't believe Tom Brady really sank a hole-in-one on a golf course recently ... sayin' the Buccaneers star's video of the alleged ace was "bulls***."

The Buffalo Bills quarterback made his feelings clear with an Adam Sandler meme just minutes after Brady dropped a video of him apparently sinking the long shot.

In the GIF, Sandler stutters ... before spittin' out, "BULLS***!" -- a clear sign Allen believes Brady photoshopped it all.

TB12, though, sure did a good job sellin' the clip if it was indeed fake -- 'cause he captioned the video by saying, "This is why you film every shot on the course…"

He also celebrated his face off in the vid -- jumpin' around as if he had just won (another) Super Bowl.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, seems to be on the side of believing Tom's footage was real -- tweeting, "Not going to lie pretty impressive…"

Of course, all three NFL superstars are talkin' golf this week because they're now just days away from taking on each other -- along with Aaron Rodgers -- at this year's The Match tournament in Las Vegas.

Mahomes and Allen will face Rodgers and Brady -- and the guys have already trash-talked each other a bunch leading up to the event.