Aaron Rodgers To Duel With Tom Brady In Golf Match, Mickelson Vs. DeChambeau Too!

Aaron Rodgers won't have to wait long to avenge his playoff loss to Tom Brady ... the two QBs are set to face off on the golf course in July -- with Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau tagging along too!!

The PGA Tour just confirmed Rodgers and DeChambeau will go head-to-head against Brady and Mickelson in the next iteration of The Match -- and it'll all go down on July 6.

According to the Tour, the round will take place at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana ... and it's must-see TV.

Mickelson & Brady 🆚 DeChambeau & Rodgers



The Match Returns July 6. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/kRp88oEVM9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2021 @PGATOUR

The storylines are endless -- will Tom finally break out his driver? Will DeChambeau hit a 400-yard tee shot? How much smack will Phil talk?

And, of course, will Rodgers -- who famously lost to Brady in the NFC Championship Game last January -- still be a Green Bay Packer by tee time?!?!

If you're unfamiliar, The Match has been going on for the past few years ... with athletes and pro golfers teaming up to provide amazing TV all while benefitting charities.

The past couple rounds have been great watches ... especially in 2020, when Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning beat Brady and Mickelson.

In that round, Brady refused to take out a driver off the tee ... but Mickelson is already vowing to change all of that and bring home the W this summer.

"Tom and I have some unfinished business," Mickelson said Wednesday. "Unfortunately it will be at Bryson and Aaron’s expense."

Even Tom's already talking trash, firing away at Rodgers on Twitter ... "[DeChambeau] better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it."