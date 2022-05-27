Closing Arguments in Depp vs. Heard, Watch the Live Stream

Play video content

One of the most powerful moments -- Vasquez played an audio tape of Amber admitting she hit Johnny, but somehow distinguished a hit from a punch and called him a "baby" for complaining about it.

The trial of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard is in its final stages with closing arguments set for today, and the jury will then begin the Herculean task of trying to figure out who's telling the truth and who's lying.

Johnny's lawyers will try to connect various dots as they wrap their case, telling the jury Amber was on a smear campaign rooted in revenge to paint their client as a wife beater. They will almost certainly use the poop in their marital bed to argue revenge was Amber's motivation, and she was not a victim at all.

Amber's lawyers will paint a picture of a man who regularly explodes into violence, essentially saying Johnny's persona is violent ... they will argue even when he was not physically assaulting Amber, his temper was explosive, and they'll use video and texts to make their point.

As for the defamation claims ... both Johnny and Amber are public figures, and therefore there must be proof of actual malice in order for either to win.

There's an enormous amount on the line here ... beyond the court case, the verdict could determine who has a career and who does not going forward.

