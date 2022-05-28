'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Could Have Assault Charges Dropped

"Alaskan Bush People" star Bear Brown could have a clean slate when it comes to the assault charge he's facing, but he's gonna have to put some serious work in over the next 6 months to make it happen.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Bear has agreed to satisfy a bunch of conditions before his next hearing in November -- and if he's successful, the charge will be dismissed.

As for the conditions -- he's gotta let the court know if he changes his address, pay a total of $270 in fees, and ditch all of his firearms. Of course, he also can't get arrested, violate any criminal laws, or commit any acts of violence/harassment to another person.

If he can check all those boxes, his domestic violence assault charge will be thrown out.

TMZ broke the story ... Bear was arrested and booked for 4th-degree domestic violence last month, after an argument with his wife Raiven Adams. Raiven claims things escalated and he pushed and pinned her down on a bed ... though Bear insisted he just tried to grab her phone and never got physical.

Cops claimed the only injury they observed on Adams was a scratch ... but it was enough to make an arrest.

The two tied the knot in January after getting engaged in 2019, the relationship has been rocky at times, but the couple ultimately decided to stay together.