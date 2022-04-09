Hayden Panettiere's BF Brian Hickerson's Probation Could Be Revoked Over Fight Video

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson could be in big trouble over video of them getting into a huge brawl at a famous Sunset Strip hotel ... because his probation officer says it's a clear violation of his probation.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Brian's PO says the fight at the Sunset Marquis in WeHo started when Hayden's BF confronted another bar patron for not leaving a large enough tip, resulting in a fight that spilled out into the street.

Play video content 3/24/22 TMZ.com

Brian's probation officer references the video TMZ first posted last month ... which shows Brian throwing down with a large group of people. The PO notes Brian is clearly seen and heard asking for a round two of the fight.

What's more, Brian's PO points out the portion of the video where Hayden is heard yelling, "Brian, jail!"

Remember, Brian's on probation until 2025 as a result of his domestic violence conviction back in April 2021.

Play video content 3/24/22 TMZ.com

In the docs, Brian's probation officer says he violated to conditions of his probation by failing to refrain from using force or violence against any person.

The PO is asking the court to find Brian in violation of probation and order him to complete 26 weeks of anger management and 26 weeks of Alcoholics Anonymous.