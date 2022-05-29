Joe Exotic's Husband Dillon Passage Files Prenup Joe Calls a Fraud

Joe Exotic's estranged husband, Dillon Passage, has filed a prenup in their divorce case, and Joe's lawyer tells TMZ, it's actually a money grab and the prenup is fraudulent.

On the surface, this seems weird, because you'd think Joe would be the one who would want a prenup, but his lawyer, Autumn Blackledge, says there was never such a document.

Dillon's lawyer filed the prenup Friday, which keeps the property and assets each brought into the marriage and the property and assets they acquired during the marriage separate.

Blackledge says Joe never signed such a document and she believes this is a stall tactic on Dillon's part to delay a final divorce decree, so he can continue to make money off his relationship with Joe.

She goes on to allege Dillon has been on a tear, selling some of Joe's personal items for personal gain while Joe sits behind bars ... speaking of which, Blackledge claims Dillon has never visited Joe in prison.

According to the document, Joe's deep in financial debt. She says his assets total $65,000 and his debts are an astonishing $100,052,000. She says his annual income is $7,800.

According to the document, Dillon owes $20k in student loans and has $110 in his checking account, with a net worth of $20,110.

Sounds like neither has anything to speak of, yet Blackledge claims Dillon has made more than $1 million off the 'Tiger King' franchise.

Joe filed for divorce in March after 4 years of marriage.