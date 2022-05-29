Disabled Fan at Lil Pump Show Says Getting on Stage Will Inspire Others

Play video content

Lil Pump may have inspired more than one fan when he invited them up on stage to dance ... possibly showing an entire community all things are possible.

The now-viral video is pretty awesome. Pump was performing at the Metro Metro Festival in Montreal earlier last week when he invited fan Woody Belfort on stage. Woody, who is in a wheelchair, took full advantage of the opportunity, getting out of his chair and doing some impressive dance moves ... including flips! He also busts some moves right in the chair.

We spoke with Woody -- who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a kid -- and says he's already gotten a ton of support from the disabled community since the video was posted.

Woody's got big plans for the future, saying he's going to use his video to empower others to embrace their entire selves -- regardless of their disability.

Woody says he always felt like an outsider, and it wasn't until high school when he started to do sports and train his body that he finally began to feel a part of a community and connect with others.