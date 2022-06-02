Johnny Depp Social Media Support During Trial Measured in the Billions

Johnny Depp's monumental win was based on the conclusions of 7 jurors ... but BILLIONS of others may have influenced that decision.

Pretty much everyone, including Amber Heard's lawyer, concedes it was impossible for jurors to turn a blind eye to the flurry of activity on TikTok and other social media platforms chronicling the trial.

Now get this ... the #JusticeforJohnny had more than 19 BILLION views on TikTok. By contrast, #JusticeforAmberHeard had a relatively meager 81 million views.

No doubt, jurors did NOT believe Amber Heard and her claims of domestic violence against Johnny, and the social media support for their conclusions undeniably made them feel comfortable about embracing their conclusions.

After the verdict, Johnny and Amber posted their reactions, and again ... it was lopsided. Johnny received more than 16 million likes, while Amber's support was a relative anemic 300,000.

BTW ... Johnny has 22.7M Instagram followers, to Amber's 5M.

