Johnny Depp Says 'Jury Gave Me My Life Back' After Heard Defamation Case Win

Johnny Depp has a new lease on life after being awarded more than $10 million in his defamation case against Amber Heard ... telling the world he's "truly humbled" by the jury's decision.

In a lengthy statement following his win Wednesday, Depp says, "Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye."

He continues, "False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me ... And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."

As we reported, a jury found Heard's op-ed titled, "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath" defamed the actor, and awarded him $10.35M in damages. Heard was awarded $2M in compensatory damages of her own.

Depp's statement continues, "My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought."

He says, "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

Depp also gives love to his fans, many of whom were outside the court, saying, "I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media."

Offering thanks to those involved in the case, "I wish to acknowledge the noble work of the Judge, the jurors, the court staff and the Sheriffs who have sacrificed their own time to get to this point, and to my diligent and unwavering legal team who did an extraordinary job in helping me to share the truth."