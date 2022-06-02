Brittney Griner Communicating W/ WNBA Players While Detained In Russia

Brittney Griner remains in a Russian jail cell, but the WNBA star has one small semblance of normalcy during lockup ... the 7x All-Star has been communicating with friends, family, and fellow players over email.

Griner's team created an email account where Brittney's loved ones and friends can write to her ... and then once vetted by Russian officials, the WNBA star's attorney brings the letters to her cell.

Brittney has received hundreds of messages.

L.A. Sparks forward Amanda Zahui B. wrote to Griner a few months ago, and was surprised to hear back from her friend.

"She jokes in her letters," Zahui said. "I don't know how she does it with what she's going through. She's an amazing soul."

"She brings light in a situation like this. I don't think a lot of people could manage to do that," Zahui added.

Brittney and Amanda have exchanged multiple messages ... with the latest correspondence arriving from Russia last week.

Zahui B. says Brittney ended their latest email exchange by writing "From 42 to 42'' ... in reference to Amanda changing her uniform number to honor BG.

And, it's not just electronic communications. Diana Taurasi says she sent a handwritten letter to BG.

Of course, Griner has been locked up near Moscow since February (the exact date of her arrest is unknown) after Russian authorities claim the hooper attempted to smuggle hashish oil (vape cartridges) into the country.

Griner was last seen on May 13 when she appeared in court for a motion her lawyers filed, asking the judge to allow her to move to house arrest while she awaits her trial.

Brittney could face years in prison, if convicted.

Complicating matters is the relationship between the United States and Russia ... fearing many to believe Brittney could be used as a bargaining chip.

Griner's wife, Cherelle, in a recent sit-down interview, implored President Biden and his administration to play a more active role in helping bring the 31-year-old back home.