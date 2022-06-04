Lisa Bloom Catches Backlash for Speaking Up on Depp-Heard Fallout

Lisa Bloom says her clients are already feeling the impact of the Depp-Heard trial by being silenced -- but she's being labeled a hypocrite ... because of Harvey Weinstein.

The famed women's rights attorney -- who has made a career following in the footsteps of her mother, Gloria Allred, by repping women with claims against high-profile men -- shared some insight into how the verdict against Amber is taking a toll on other alleged victims.

I had to advise two women today that if they speak out about their sexual assaults, they can be sued.



Even if they don't name their abuser.



Even if they don't identify him by job or relationship.



One wept at being silenced.



The fallout from Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 3, 2022 @LisaBloom

Lisa also addressed a caveat proposed by some who say truthful accusers are A-OK ... "Some of you said they need not worry if they are telling the truth. If only. Defamation case = years of anguish in pretrial proceedings + 2-5 years to get to trial + a half mil to a million $ in attorneys fees (not to me). Few have the emotional strength and wealth for that."

Some of you said they need not worry if they are telling the truth.



If only.



Defamation case = years of anguish in pretrial proceedings + 2-5 years to get to trial + a half mil to a million $ in attorneys fees (not to me).



Few have the emotional strength and wealth for that. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 4, 2022 @LisaBloom

It's a fair point ... women, in general, might second guess going public with allegations now, especially knowing they could be sued and lose. But, the flip side of that argument is ... Amber was literally one woman making claims against Johnny, while no other woman did.

Comparing JD to the likes of Weinstein or other notorious #MeToo men with a sea of accusers isn't fair -- you could say this was a unique one-off that won't have a chilling effect ... especially if you believe Amber lied, which a vast majority of folks (including the jury) do.

Speaking of Weinstein, Lisa's history with the guy is resurfacing in the wake of these comments of hers. Many are pointing out what they see as her being sanctimonious ... seeing how she was advising HW at the beginning of his own scandal in 2017.

As we reported -- and as has been confirmed many times over -- Lisa was doing extensive investigative work for Weinstein in the summer of 2017 ... looking into Rose McGowan and other accusers who were going public. We'd been told that Bloom was deeply involved and was squarely in Weinstein's corner ... trying to bat off the negative press.

So, yeah ... Lisa positioning herself as a fierce advocate of accusers probably won't ever look authentic again to some in light of that Weinstein chapter. But, whether it's her or someone else, the argument has been and will continue to be made ... this verdict was mega.