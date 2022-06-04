GoFundMe Shuts Down $1M Amber Heard Fundraiser to Help Pay Johnny Depp

GoFundMe is wasting no time in cracking down on pages trying to make money following the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial ... removing a phony $1 million campaign claiming to be raising money for Amber to pay Johnny's damages.

Shortly after the verdict, a fundraiser, created by someone named Kimberly Moore, was set up to help Heard. Moore claimed to have made contact with Heard's legal team and vowed Amber would have direct access to any money raised.

The page's description read, "I believe Amber, and social media protected the abuser. The judgment exceeds her net worth. It's so sad that he was able to get away with the abuse. The judgment furthers that abuse. If you can please help her."

However, a spokesperson for GoFundMe says they were able to flag the profile quickly -- before a substantial amount of money was raised. It was determined neither Amber nor anyone on her team had created the page ... and it was shut down.

We're told, the platform will continue to look for fake pages and act accordingly.

Of course, Heard's been ordered to pay Depp $8.35 million ... though her team had said it will appeal.