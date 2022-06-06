Benny The Butcher Drops Song & Fundraiser For Buffalo Mass Shooting Victims

Benny The Butcher is doing his part in helping his Buffalo hometown move forward after a white supremacist gunman murdered 10 people at the local Tops Friendly Market grocery store in May.

Benny and his Black Soprano Family team linked with designers Kat & Nolan Cartwright for a limited edition t-shirt drop with 100% of the profits going to the Buffalo Survivors Fund.

The shirts, which honor all 10 victims with their names, are available now, retail for $40, and only 200 of them were made.

To further emphasize the moment, he also released the new single "Welcome To the States," a political rap record that details racism and even gives a subtle shoutout to Young Thug and Gunna's ongoing legal drama.

The shooting dampened spirits nationwide ... but particularly hit home for the Griselda rapper, who regularly shops there with his family, as it's only a few minutes from his home.

Because of the incident, his middle-school-aged daughter has yet to return to school.