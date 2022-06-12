Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

They Get it From Their Mama ...

Corey: Kris, did you see dat?

Kris: Dat what?

Corey: Dat ass!!!

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!

The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.

Corey and Kris seemed to be rocking matching pink mumu-style outfits as they boarded the ship, and he just had to get him a handful of her butt.

Hey, they've been together for almost 8 years, so PDA at that point is always a good sign!

Kris and her whole family have kinda taken the Italian Riviera by storm recently.

As you know, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot at the Dolce and Gabbana estate in Portofino.

Looks like Kris and Corey are making their own fun ... now that the kids and grandkids are outta the picture.