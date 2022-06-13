Bruce Smith Says He Helped Convince Bills To Sign Von Miller, 'This Is The Guy We Need'

... 'This Is The Guy We Need'

Bills legend Bruce Smith tells TMZ Sports he played a role in bringing Von Miller to his former team ... saying he personally told Buffalo coaches and execs the ex-Rams star is exactly what they need to get to a Super Bowl.

Smith made the revelation in a conversation with us this week ... explaining that prior to Miller's Bills signing this offseason, Smith had a conversation with head coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane to convince them to go after Miller.

"I told them," Smith said, "I said, 'Look, this is the guy we need rushing the quarterback.'"

Smith said in previous convos he's had with McDermott, he's stressed the importance of having a game-wrecking pass rusher on the team ... and explained that when Miller became available, he believed the 33-year-old was the perfect guy for that role.

Von Miller’s playoff numbers are so impressive. 11 games, 8 wins, 2 rings, 10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 18 QB hits, 1 Super Bowl MVP.



Last season’s playoffs: 4 games, 4 sacks (2 in the Super Bowl), 6 TFLs, 6 QB hits pic.twitter.com/tpWdICjEBZ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 15, 2022 @jonmachota

"His body of work speaks for itself," Smith said. "And that's what you have to focus on."

Obviously, McDermott and Beane listened to Smith -- because, after all, the guy is the NFL's all-time sacks leader -- and ended up signing Miller to a six-year contract.

Smith said the move now pushes Buffalo's defense to a whole 'nother level ... and makes them a big-time contender for this season's Lombardi Trophy.