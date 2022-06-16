Britney Spears' Instagram Account Disappears Without Warning

Oops, she did it again ... Britney Spears' Instagram account has disappeared for a 2nd time.

Fans of the newlywed aren't going to find any dancing or twirling videos when heading to her page ... instead, they'll be met with the classic "Sorry, this page isn't available" message.

The singer's been really active on the platform lately -- expressing her opinions about her family, her recent marriage, and the conservatorship -- but that's all coming to a screeching halt. It's still unclear if she pulled the plug, or if the platform shut her page down.

As you'll recall, the same thing happened back in March, again, without warning ... in the heat of her brutally honest posts about her time in the conservatorship. While fans speculated Instagram was the one that pulled her from the platform, our IG sources said it was all Britney's decision.

She eventually returned to the app, getting back into her old habits of posting pics, eyes locked on the camera -- she never explained her reason for departing last time, but still got tons of fans welcoming her back.