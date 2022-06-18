Reza Farahan Says Drag Shows Are Art, TX and FL Should Focus on Shootings

Play video content TMZ.com

Reza Farahan says politicians have screwed up priorities, and clearly have no clue what goes on at drag shows since they're trying to make laws blocking kids from attending them.

We caught up with the former "Shahs of Sunset" star in L.A. and asked what his thoughts were about the new potential legislation in Texas and Florida ... which would make it a crime for parents to bring their children with them to drag revues.

Reza says it's not just misguided, it's heartbreaking -- he doesn't understand why drag shows are being sexualized by folks who know nothing about them. He says, these shows are nothing but a group of people who are expressing themselves and entertaining people in their own way.

This didn’t happen in California.



It didn’t happen in Portland, Oregon.



It happened right here in the state of Texas.



The question: What are our state’s “Republican” leaders going to do about it?

pic.twitter.com/aZdT0tYT1B — APP Texas (@AppTexas) June 6, 2022 @AppTexas

He adds, the shows are a form of art ... all about folks living their best lives and expressing love and happiness. Reza insisted, politicians simply love to sensationalize anything related to the LGBTQ+ community.

Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton recently said he was filing the potential bill after recent footage went viral of kids in Dallas attending a drag show.