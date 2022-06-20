Nas Explains Why Supreme Team Influenced His Lyrics

Play video content TMZ.com

Nas famously immortalized his neighborhood kingpin, Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff, and his Supreme Team drug empire on his classic debut album "Illmatic" — and now he’s making a movie about him!

During a Q&A for his Showtime docuseries, "Supreme Team" ... Nas spoke on how McGriff and his Queens-based gang were influential in getting C.R.E.A.M. and helping pump his creative juices in the process.

After rising to prominence in the early 90s at the height of NYC’s crack-cocaine boom, McGriff was eventually convicted of murder in 2007 and eventually sentenced to life in prison … where he remains to this day.

ST's success in the streets and flashy wardrobe are said to directly influence the styles -- and command the respect -- of early hip hop artists, and the docuseries digs into that phenomenon.

The conversation between his co-director Peter J. Scalettar and Billboard’s Deputy Director of R&B/Hip-Hop Carl Lamarre marked the end of the 2022 Tribeca Festival ... and NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Tribeca CEO Jane Rosenthal were watching the convo.

Incarcerated Supreme Team leader, and McGriff nephew, Gerald "Prince" Miller called in from federal prison.