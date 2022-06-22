Daily Harvest's Lentil + Leek Crumbles Recalled, Causing Gallbladder Removal, Hospitalizations

Daily Harvest -- a food subscription company known for pre-made vegan meals -- is being slammed by scores of customers who claim the company's Lentil + Leek Crumbles have caused debilitating stomach pain, liver and gallbladder damage and other problems.

One customer says the product caused so much gallbladder damage, doctors were forced to remove it. And get this ... she added, "The crumbles were delicious by the way." Thank you Mrs. Lincoln for that.

D.H. has recalled the product and says it's launched an investigation.

Another customer says he suffered abdominal pain, fever, nausea and fatigue, but then things got even worse ... his liver readings were sky high, and the guy doesn't even drink.

And yet another user says he's been sick for weeks. There are customers who say things got so bad they landed in the hospital.

After asking customers to toss the product, D.H. got mocked mercilessly, after posting, "An important message regarding our French lentil + Leek Crumbles. Link in bio with details." Customers felt the company should have sounded an alarm rather than burying "details" in the bio.