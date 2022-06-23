Orlando Magic Select Paolo Banchero #1 Overall In 2022 NBA Draft

The speculation and suspense have finally come to an end ... the Orlando Magic have selected Duke superstar Paolo Banchero with the #1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Commissioner Adam Silver just announced the choice ... revealing the team took Paolo over Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren and Auburn star Jabari Smith.

The 19-year-old former Blue Devil -- who scored 17.2 points per game as a freshman on Duke's men's basketball team this past season -- will be suiting up for an Orlando team that desperately needs him to succeed.

The Magic finished with a 22-60 record last season and didn't have a single All-Star on its roster.

Banchero could very well change that, because, in addition to his prolific scoring, he added 7.8 rebounds per contest and shot 47.8% percent from the field in 2021-22.